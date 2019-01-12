Odinga says connectivity significant to development

The African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development Raila Amollo Odinga has cited the importance of connectivity as a way of spurring regional and continental development.

Speaking Saturday when he received the Executive Secretary of IGAD Ambassador (Eng.) Mahboub Maalim at his Capitol Hill Square office in Nairobi, Odinga outlined some of the activities he will be undertaking in the coming months, including visits to all regional economic communities such as IGAD.

“With the support from the regional organizations like IGAD, I will do my best to raise resources to complete all connectivity projects for free movement of people, goods and services”, Hon. Odinga reaffirmed.

Ambassador (Eng.) Mahboub Maalim, the IGAD Executive Secretary once again congratulated Hon. Odinga on his appointment to the continental assignment.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



He briefed Kenya’s former Prime Minister on various ongoing infrastructural projects in the Horn of Africa, including the Lamu Port South Sudan Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) corridor.

“Infrastructure and energy resource development would ensure faster realization of both the AU Agenda 2063 and UN Sustainable Development Goals”, stated Amb Mahboub, adding that these two were the biggest enablers of development.

He invited Odinga to visit the IGAD Secretariat in Djibouti to further discuss economic integration matters and other issues affecting the region.

IGAD remains fully engaged and committed to the realization of the continent’s massive infrastructure and development needs.

Tell Us What You Think