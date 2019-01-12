ODM legislators laud handshake

Legislators allied to the Orange Democratic Movement Party have cautioned their Jubilee counterparts against dragging Raila Odinga into their internal party wrangles.

Speaking in Awendo constituency, Migori senator Ochillo Ayako, Nyatike MP Tom Odege and Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch at the same time defended President Uhuru Kenyatta against critics who have been accusing the head of state of neglecting some regions.

The ODM legislators lauded the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga cautioning politicians against making inciting utterances that may undo gains made in uniting the nation.

Similar calls for support for the handshake were made in Kiambu, where Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange and his Juja counterpart Francis Waititu cautioned politicians against wrecking the building bridges initiative through careless remarks.

Elsewhere, Kitui senator Enoch Wambua has dared the three governors from Ukambani region led by Professor Kivutha Kibwana to resign from their current positions and seek new mandate from the people without the aid of Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Speaking at Nguni in Kitui County where he was issuing women groups with money contributed during a recent goat auction, Senator Wambua hit out at Machakos governor Alfred Mutua, Kitui governor charity Ngilu and Makueni governor Kivutha Kibwana accusing them of demeaning Kalonzo Musyoka.