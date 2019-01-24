ODM resolves to expel MPs Aisha Jumwa and Suleiman Dori

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) National Executive Committee has expelled Malindi members of Parliament Aisha Jumwa and her Msabweni counterpart Suleiman Dori for supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

The party’s Executive Committee further directed National Assembly Minority whip Junet Mohammed to de-whip the two coastal legislators from all the committees awaiting ratification of the action by party’s National Governing Council.

The two appeared before the committee flanked by over a dozen legislators from the coast region.

They are accused of advancing interests of another political party contrary to ODM’s constitution, sought amnesty from the national executive committee on basis that the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and the party’s leader Raila Odinga had brought all politicians together.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



But after hours of closed door meeting, the National Executive Committee chaired by ODM’S deputy party leader Wycliffe Oparanya adopted the recommendation of Party’s Disciplinary Committee thereby expelling the two Mps awaiting ratification by the National Governing Council.

“The NEC adopted the recommendation of the Disciplinary Committee to have the two legislators namely Hon. Aisha Jumwa and Hon. Suleiman Dori expelled from the party and forwarded the same recommendation to the National Governing Council (NGC) for ratification and that the two be de-whipped from all parliamentary committees they serve in the National Assembly with immediate effect and that the Minority Whip should move with speed to make the communication to the leadership of the House.” Said Hon. Edwin Sifuna the Secretary General

The Raila Odinga’s led party has however shelved determination of a disciplinary action against five members of Homabay County assembly on gross misconduct.

They are namely: Hon. Dan Ochieng’ Were, Hon. Evans Dada Marieba, Hon. Julius Odhiambo Gaya, Hon. Geoffrey Anyango Juma, Hon. Paul Ongoro Wamunga.

“ Regarding the Five Members of the Homabay County Assembly, the matter was adjourned to a later date after they requested to be given time to produce restraint orders issued by the Court in Kisumu barring deliberations on the matter until the case against them is heard and determined by the court.

Ms. Immaculate Joice Odhiambo’s ( Busia County Assembly) case was allowed to continue discharging her duties after the committee found accusations leveled against her as unfounded.” Added Sifuna.