ODM says it support’s Orengo’s impeachment motion against Ruto

Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) now says it supports Siaya Senator James Orengo’s impeachment motion against Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Embakasi South, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said the Orange party has no apologies to make in its efforts to help rid the country of graft.

Sifuna spoke Sunday when he led the Party in drumming up support for Irshad Sumra for the Embakasi South Parliamentary seat for the by election to be held next Friday.

Also set for April 5th are Ugenya and Wajir West by-elections.

The Raila Odinga led party said it was committed to helping the President fight corruption, castigating a section of Jubilee leaders whom they said were hell bent on scuttling the anti-graft crusade.

Meanwhile, Nyandarua Woman Rep, Faith Gitau, has vowed to rally behind her counterparts in Parliament who are opposed to the proposed impeachment of Deputy President, William Ruto.

Speaking at St. Anne Catholic Church Ngano in Ol joro rok, the County MP reaffirmed that the motion by Orengo is bound to fail since the Orange Party does not have the numbers both in the Senate and National Assembly.

She added that the move by some of the ODM leaders supporting the motion is a clear indication that they do not respect the Presidency.