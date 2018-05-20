Officers implicated in NYS scam sent on compulsory leave

Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia has sent all officers in procurement, accounting and finance department under investigations at the troubled National Youth Service (NYS) on compulsory leave.

The decision has received support from a section of the political class, who are calling for the arrest of prominent personalities implicated in the procurement scandal.

Kirinyaga County Women Representative Wangui Ngirici is demanding for the resignation of two cabinet secretaries and not less than 11 senior government officials to step aside.

A section leaders are however advocating for the introduction of an amnesty for offenders even as they propose the enabling of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) with powers to prosecute.

The directive comes barely two days after the Youth and Public Service Principal Secretary and the NYS Director General stepped aside to allow for investigations into the recently unearthed 9 billion shillings graft scandal at the national government run youth vocational training institution.

Last Friday Lillian Mbogo-Omollo, the Youth and Public Service Principal Secretary and NYS Director General Richard Ndubai announced they were stepping aside for three months to allow for investigations into alleged massive corruption at NYS.

Meanwhile the push for a referendum to review the constitution and set new terms for the executive continues to elicit debate.

Deputy President William Ruto, while addressing congregants at the Cheptarit catholic church in Mosoriot, Nandi county took issue with ODM leader Raila Odinga , accusing him of selfishness under the guise of uniting the country.

Leaders who accompanied the Deputy President expressed the same opinion.

A section of Western Kenya leaders speaking in Ikolomani also dismissed the calls for a referendum.

Elsewhere, Kiambaa legislator Paul Koinange has added his voice to the clamour by a section of political leaders calling for the dissolution of Nairobi City County citing poor leadership.

The sentiments have drawn sharp criticism from the Kenya University Students Organization.