Ojaamong hails change of guard at the Council of Governors

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong has hailed the change of guard at the Council of Governors saying it was a plus to devolution.

Ojaamoong says the new Chairperson Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya who has served in the government will ensure that more funds are injected to the devolved units.

“As Governors we want timely disbursement of funds so that residents of the 47 counties can feel the fruits of devolution,” said Ojaamong.

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong is optimistic of the changes that the newly elected CoG Chair Wycliffe Oparanya will bring to devolution.

Speaking in Busia while presiding over issuance of bursary cheques worth Ksh 36.8 million to 1800 students, Ojaamong accused the National treasury of not allocating sufficient funds for development to the counties while prioritizing administrative costs.

He underscored the need for counties to receive timely disbursement of funds for citizens to benefit from devolution.

Ojaamong says he was still conserving his 2022 Presidential ambitions saying his move to hold talks with the Deputy President William Ruto was part of repositioning himself.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya was on Monday elected as the Chairman of Council of Governors (CoG) as Murang’a Governor, Mwangi wa Iria taking over as the Vice-Chairman.

Oparanya took office at a time when Governors are pushing for more allocation of funds to the Counties as well as finding ways of helping Counties align their development agendas to the big four.