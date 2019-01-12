Olympic champion Kipchoge crowned 2018 Sportsman of the Year

World marathon record holder and Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge was crowned the 2018 Sportsman of the Year at the annual Sports Personality of the Year awards gala held at Fort Jesus in Mombasa Friday night.

Kipchoge, beat fellow athletes including Consenslus Kipruto, Elijah Manangoi, Kenya rugby sevens star William Lomu and Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi to win the gong.

African 3000 metres steeplechase champion Beatrice Chepkoech was named the Sports woman of the year after beating world 5000 metres champion Helen Obiri, Boxer Fatuma Zarika and rugby star Janet Okello.

Angela Okutoyi won the Most Promising player awards, girls category while, Edward Zakayo won the boys award.

Africa women hockey champions Telkom Kenya was crowned the women’s team of the year while the men’s title went to national soccer team Harambee stars.

For the first time in the glittering history of the 15 year event, Harambee Stars were named the Male Sports Team of the Year with SportPesa Premier League and Cup winners Gor Mahia FC finishing second as football made a roaring comeback at 2018 Soyas. Kanbis Cricket Sports Club finished third.

The biggest surprise of the night was perhaps in the Coach of the Year category where Rosemary Owino beat favourite Kenya Lionesses women rugby sevens boss, Kevin Wambua to the gong.

Lionesses who won their first African title last year, also missed out on the Female Team of the Year with hockey heavyweights, Telkom Orange winning yet another Soya title.

The Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association edged out Athletics Kenya and Football Kenya Federation in the running for the Federation of the Year prize.