Ombachi, Ayodi included in the Shujaa squad

Dennis Ombachi and Oscar Ayodi have been included in the ‘Shujaa’ squad to the final rounds of the 2017/18, HSBC Sevens World Series in London and Paris, respectively.

Ombachi has been out since injuring his ankle at the season opener in Dubai while Ayodi was last in action in Cape Town where he sustained a knee injury.

Brian Tanga who last featured for the ‘Shujaa’ in Hamilton also made the cut while Oscar Ouma will sit out of the travelling contingent due personal commitments.

Samuel Oliech will miss the outing through injury while Daniel Sikuta is away on compassionate leave.

Shujaa currently sit sixth on the log with 93 points and have been drawn in Pool ‘C’ for the London Sevens slated for 2nd and 3rd of next month at Twickenham.

The Innocent Simiyu charges, will start their campaign against USA then face France and England in their final group encounters.

Meanwhile, five players are in line for their test debuts after making Head Coach Ian Snook’s first 23 man squad for Saturday’s Elgon Cup first leg tie away to Uganda at the Legends Rugby Club in Kampala.

Kenya U20 captain Xavier Bett, Malcolm Onsando, Patrick Ouko, Joseph Odero and Andrew Chogo have all been included in the team.

The clash will also signal the start of the Simba’s test season which sees them play in the Rugby Africa Gold Cup which this year serves as the African qualifying round for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Elsewhere, Kenya Lionesses Coach Kevin Wambua has made four changes to the squad that finished sixth at Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, calling up Diana Awino, Sarah Oluche, Sophia Ayieta and Prisca Nyerere for this weekend’s Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens in Gaberone, Botswana.

The quartet will replace Celestine Masinde, Rachel Mbogo, Stacy Awuor na Doreen Remour.

The Lionesses, runners up at last year’s tournament in Tunisia are in Pool ‘A’ which also features Madagascar and Senegal.

Tunisia headline Pool ‘B’ with Uganda and Zimbabwe while Pool ‘C’ features Morocco, hosts Botswana, Mauritius and Zambia. Defending champions South Africa pulled out of the tournament.

