One killed in coffee theft attempt

One person has been killed by farmers in Githunguri Kiambu county for allegedly attempting to steal coffee from the area farmers.

According to farmers the suspect raided the coffee factory at around 3am together with several others who managed to escape.

The police are investigating the incident as they also arrested three watchmen to help in investigation.

The three who were on duty failed to raise the alarm during the incident.

The farmers have urged security organs to beef up security in the area so as to secure their crops.