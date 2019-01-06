Over 200 villagers contract anthrax after consuming infected meat  

Written By: Caroline Kamau
Over 200 residents of Nkururu village in Tharaka Nithi County are suffering from a disease with Anthrax like symptoms after consuming meat from some sick animals.

The locals claim they slaughtered their animals after a strange disease claimed parts of their herds but the meat was cleared by a local veterinary doctor who inspected the animals.

It’s a small village with about 800 residents in total located in Tharaka Nithi County.

200 of them are however said to be presenting symptoms like those of a patient suffering Anthrax disease.

The disease not only affected adults but children who consumed goat meat during the December festivities.

They say in the recent past they have lost several livestock to a strange disease hence those surviving were being slaughtered for meat but not before inspection by a veterinary doctor.

Health workers in the area are trying to deal with the problem.

They now want the county or national government to step in and help end the disease

Muraya Kamunde

