Over 40 families left homeless after fire outbreak in Nyahururu

Over 40 families spent their night in the cold at the sprawling Maina Slums in the outskirt of Nyahururu town following a night fire that burnt down their houses.

The fire is said to have started at around 2.30 a.m from one of the timber houses in the area destroying property of unknown value.

Efforts by Nyahururu fire fighters and residents to contain the blaze were fruitless.

Area Chief Joseph Waithaka said that although there was immediate response to distress calls the fire spread quickly and lack of proper access roads to the scene hampered access by the fire fighters.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Residents lamented that fire incidents have become rampant and challenged the County Government of Laikipia to train youths on basic fire-fighting skills that will come in handy when dealing with such cases.

They also urged the government to expand the roads so that fire engines can respond with ease.