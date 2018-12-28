Parents have jammed bookshops and uniform outlets in Nairobi as they make the last minute rush to shop for their children ahead of schools reopening on 3rd January.

Those shopping however lamented the change of textbooks every year saying it was becoming a burden to many households.

Towing behind them were their children most eager to catch the glimpse of new books in readiness for term one transition.

Some saying they had to tighten the Christmas budget to a shoe string to at least save for the school shopping.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Their hope now pegged on the proposed new competence based curriculum which say will end the culture of overlying on books whose cost skyrocket every year.

Early this month the government suspended the rollout of the competence based curriculum 2-6-3-3 pending and external evaluation of the preparedness in implementing the program.

This meant pupils in grade three who were undertaking the program on pilot basis will for now revert to the 8-4-4 system pending the outcome of a national conference on curriculum reforms.

Cabinet Secretary for Education Amina Mohammed appearing before the senate education committee revealed the government had temporarily suspended the pilot phase of the 2-6-3-3 curriculum adding that the decision to suspend the rollout of the new curriculum was aimed at ensuring adequate preparation and teacher training.