Parents want teachers, at Moi Girls School transferred

An exercise to constitute a new parents teachers association at Moi girls’ high school almost aborted after parents demanded that their concerns be addressed before the exercise kicked off.

Among the demands by the parents include the transfer of teachers, removal of the school matron, change of the current security firm manning the school as well as findings of investigations into last year’s fire incident that left ten students dead.

The Thursday morning meeting brought together close to 1,000 parents of children who school at Moi girls High School.

They converged at the School to select new members to the Parents Teachers association after Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed dissolved the school’s PTA and Board of Management following rape allegations.

The meeting however failed to proceed as agreed following disagreements between parents and the school’s administration.

The parents accused the School’s administration of attempting to cover up the rape incident and failing to address their concerns.

Last year’s incident where ten students lost their lives following a fire outbreak coming back to haunt the school’s administration.

It took the intervention of Education Chief Administration secretary Simon Kachapin to cool down the tempers and allow the formation of the new parents’ teachers association.