Parking fees in Nairobi County down to Kshs.200 starting Monday

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has ordered for a reduction in parking fees starting Monday next week.

A statement from his office Friday said motorists will now pay Ksh.200 down from the current Ksh.300 per day.

City Hall had proposed an increase to Ksh.400 in the County Finance Bill 2018 but after reported consultations it was agreed that the fees be reduced.

Earlier, Sonko had earlier acknowledged that the reduced parking fees could increase congestion in the city centre.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Meanwhile, Sonko is set to name his Deputy today (Friday) almost a year since Polycarp Igathe quit the position.

Speaking in Mombasa on Wednesday, Sonko further said he will be announcing his Cabinet in full.

The announcement came amid talks of a possible crisis in the county following suspensions and resignation of County Executive Committee (CEC) members.

The position of Nairobi Deputy Governor fell vacant after Polycarp Igathe resigned on January 12, 2018, five months after elections, citing failure to earn the trust of his boss Sonko. Several CECs have either been sent packing or suspended among them Veska Kangogo, Danvas Makori, and Emma Mukuhi.

Three CECs Allan Igambi (Finance), Charles Kerich (Lands) and Mohammed Dagane (Transport) are the only ones in office.