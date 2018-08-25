Parklands MCA arrested for demanding bribe

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives have arrested Parklands Ward member of county assembly-MCA Jahendra Malde for demanding a bribe of 5.7 million shillings.

The MCA demanded a bribe from the owner of Concord Hotel in Westlands as an inducement to prevail upon the Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to stop the demolition of the hotel built on riparian land.

Malde was apprehended in a sting operation. According to EACC, the bribe was to be shared with 19 other MCAs who sit on the Nairobi County Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee.

The arrested MCA will be charged in court next week. His arrest comes days after EACC detectives arrested Nairobi businessman Praful Kumar for offering a bribe of 1 million shillings to Nairobi Governor Sonko to facilitate approval of his hotel under construction in Gigiri area, Nairobi County.

The Nairobi County Government had stopped construction of the hotel on 16th of this month.

Meanwhile, three senior employees of Nairobi City County Assembly are in custody for conspiring to defraud the county of 997,926 shillings.

Directorate of criminal investigation-DCI said on twitter the three were arrested at the assembly premises.

They are Senior Finance and Planning Officer, Fredrick Mwangi, Principal Accountant Philomena Nzuki and Deputy Clerk Adah Onyango.

Police are still looking for three others including senior procurement officer James Kaguma, Clerk Jacob Ngwele, and proprietor of Primara Ventures Raphael Maluki.

Primara Ventures is said to have been paid the cash for books which were not delivered.

The said books were to be procured for the County Assembly resource centre in the 2016/2017 financial year.

DPP Nordin Haji had earlier directed the DCI to arrest the six over the questionable 997,926 shillings tender for supply of the books.