Parliament endorses truce between President Uhuru and Odinga

Parliament has unanimously endorsed Friday’s truce between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

In a joint motion tabled before the two houses, the legislators pledged to work together and ensure the success of the proposed peace programme.

They say there is no permanent enmity in politics, an adage that perfectly describe the mood in Parliament on Wednesday.

Days after the historic handshake between the President and Opposition leader Raila Odinga, Parliament welcomed what it termed as a commitment to move the country forward.

The two houses pledging to support the initiative, with NASA co-principal Moses Wetangula appearing to allay talks of rifts allegedly aggravated by the pact between the President and Raila Odinga.

Both sides of the divide however maintain that the agreement is not a coalition, and that NASA will continue to push for reforms it deems necessary.

2022 politics did however feature in the friendly debate, with Jubilee leadership in both houses stressing that the agreement will in no way affect its march back to the presidency.

Odinga’s move to embrace President Kenyatta had ignited some disquiet within NASA, with affiliate parties accusing ODM of attempting to renegade on a pact that brought the Parties together.

But after months of bitter political exchange, Wednesday saw Jubilee and NASA pledge to support what may as well be Kenya’s chance to building bridges to a new Kenyan Nation.