Nyeri County residents now want the election date changed from August to December arguing that it interferes with the current education set up.

The residents were giving their views to the Parliamentary Justice and Legal Affairs Committee which was in the County for a public participation session.

Calls to reduce the number of MPs however dominated public participation forum on the Amendment Bill 2018 that also seeks to change the date of the election.

The Committee led by Nominated MP Jennifer Shamalla was in Nyeri to collect views from the public on the Bill which also touches on the implementation of two-thirds gender principle.

Residents saying the Country is over represented and calling for a reduction of the number of elected leaders.

Former Kieni Councilor, Nderi Mukundi, said constituencies should be reduced from 290 to 110 while Women Representative post should be scrapped.

Maina Mwangi, of Kiganjo Peace Forum on the hand called for the scrapping of all nominations seats.

Elsewhere, Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata has vowed to continue pushing for the Ward development fund a kitty that is to be entitled to Develop Wards in the 47 Counties.

The Bill provides for a Kitty that will be managed by Members of the County Assembly who are directly involved with day to day running of the wards.