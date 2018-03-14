Parliamentary committee probe KNH surgery mishap

The Parliamentary probe on last month’s surgery mishap at Kenyatta national hospital has exposed unprofessionalism and laxity in the management of patients at the largest referral hospital in east Africa.

National Assembly’s health committee Wednesday heard of traumatizing ordeals that patients undergo in the hands of nurses who recently blundered by facilitating a brain surgery on a wrong patient.

The surgeons, who carried out the operation both students at the University of Nairobi, told MPs they confirmed the bio data of the patient with the file and CT scan before operating.

The surgeons said their surprise came when they opened the patient’s skull and could not locate the blood-clot.

The nurse on duty during the incident confirmed the two patients had been referred from casualty to theater ward without necessary labeling.

The committee members questioned the nurses on how the details and labeling of John Nderitu who required the head surgery had been mixed up with that of Samuel Kimani who didn’t require surgery.

