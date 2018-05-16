More residents displaced due to ongoing floods

Written By: Irene Muchuma
Hundreds displaced by raging floods across the country
The number of people displaced owing to flooding continues to rise after River Muta Ngunyi in Kirinyaga broke its banks in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Hundreds of families were forced to flee as the raging waters marooned their homes. This comes as families in Embu are counting losses after Kariari swamp waters spilled over destroying their crops.

Kirinyaga county residents say the river broke its banks in the wee hours of the morning leaving them with no time to salvage anything.

In Embu, the script was repeated Kariari swamp spilled over, displacing more than 100 families in Dallas estate.

Residents are now expressing fears of water borne diseases after sewer lines burst.

In Narok, residents of London estate are pleading with the government to come to their rescue after their houses were washed away following flash floods.

The locals are attributing the menace to poor drainage systems.

Residents living along River Yala in Nyando have been asked to be on the lookout after river Yala burst its banks owing to heavy rains.

