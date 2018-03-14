Pipeline, Prisons lose at semi finals stage in Cairo

Kenya’s dream of bagging the coveted Africa women’s volleyball club championship title went up in smoke after seven time African champions Kenya Pipeline and former African queens Kenya Prisons lost to record holders Al Ahly and defending champions Carthage of Tunisia, respectively at the semi finals stage in Cairo, Egypt.

After a good run in the group matches and quarterfinals, Kenya Pipeline and Kenya Prisons were tipped among favourites to bag this year’s title.

Kenya Pipeline took on hosts Al Ahly aiming to avenge Prisons loss to defending champions Carthage of Tunisia in the first semi final.

The reigning Kenyan champions bagged the first set 25-22 before enforced errors allowed Al Ahly to crawl back and win the second set 25-16.

Buoyed by the home support the record holders went on to win the third and fourth sets 25-19 and 25-8 respectively, to qualify for the finals.

Al Ahly’s outside hitter Katanya was the top scorer with 21 points, while Noel Murambi scored 14 points for Kenya Pipeline side.

Al Ahly will face defending champions Carthage of Tunisia Thursday in finals while Pipeline meet Prisons in all Kenyan derby for the Bronze medal.

