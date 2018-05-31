Plans underway to digitize cargo clearing process

Plans are underway to digitize the cargo clearing process at the Port of Mombasa as well as the Inland Container Depot in Nairobi in efforts to boost efficiency.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia says the government is engaging 21 agencies involved in the process to synchronize strategies to fast track the process.

He is encouraging importers to embrace freight services on the Standard Gauge Railway to ferry cargo from the Port of Mombasa to hinter lands.

Cargo services on the Standard Gauge Railway were commercialized in January at a cost of 25,000 shillings to ferry a 20-foot container and 30,000 shillings for a 40-foot container from Mombasa to Nairobi.

To boost freight operations, there are plans to digitize the cargo clearing process at the Port of Mombasa.

This move is expected to boost efficiency at the Port of Mombasa as well as reduce time spent in the process.

So far 608,123 tonnes of cargo have been hauled on the Standard gauge Railway comprising 525,145 tonnes from Mombasa and 82,978 tonnes from Nairobi which Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia expects to increase.

This will mainly be driven by importers embracing the Standard Gauge Railway to ferry cargo from the Port of Mombasa to hinterlands and returning empty containers.

It is projected that there will be 18 trains daily operating on the standard gauge railway next year.