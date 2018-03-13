Plans are underway to convert the Kenya Building Research Centre (KBRC) into a research institute with an expanded mandate of training personnel in the building and construction sector.

This is contained in the Kenya Construction Research Institute Bill, 2018 that also promotes the use of local materials and mainstreaming green building practices.

The new measures are aimed at making the housing sector attractive for private sector investment to drive the affordable housing agenda of the government.

The building and construction sector is grappling with a myriad of challenges among them legal framework, access to timely data, high construction cost, inadequate land banks, mushrooming of informal settlements, unsafe structures and inadequate capacities towards disaster risks mitigation.

Transport and Housing Cabinet Secretary James Macharia says there is need for a tripartite approach involving the Government, Research Institutions and the Industry in tackling some of the challenges in the building and construction sector.

The plan involves promoting the use of local materials, streamlining the legal and institutional frameworks as well as mainstreaming green building practices.