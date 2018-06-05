2018 Davis Cup Africa players named

Written By: Fredrick Muoki
Kenya Tennis team’s captain Rosemary Owino has named a provisional squad of 8 players who will represent Kenya in the upcoming Davis Cup Africa.

The eight players include Ishmael Changawa, Sheil Kotecha, Ibrahim Kibet, Kevin Cheruiyot, Oliver Kigotho, Ryan Randiek, Albert Njogu and Petty Andada.

Kenya will face the likes of Benin, Botswana, Nigeria, Rwanda, Libya and Algeria in the five-day bonanza with the top two teams at the end of the tournament advancing to Davis Cup Africa Group 2 in 2019.

The tournament is slated for 18th -22nd this month at Nairobi Club.

