Police allegedly shoot three family members in Baringo

Three family members are nursing gunshot wounds at the Nyahururu Referral Hospital after they were allegedly shot by police officers from Muchongoi Police Station in Baringo as they celebrated the new year on Tuesday.

The incident has caused an uproar among area residents who are demanding for the arrest and prosecution of security officers involved.

Philemon Korir, Caroline Chebet, and Margaret Jabichii aged 28, 26 and 14 years respectively were among a group of people celebrating the New Year at their home in Mutitu village, Kamailel sub-location in Muchongoi when the shooting incident occurred.

According to Korir, they heard gunshots at around 8:00 p.m on Tuesday and thereafter heard a voice commanding them to lie down.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Korir was shot at the back while Chebet and Jebichii were shot on the chest and leg respectively.

The shooting has sparked fury from residents and human rights activists in the area who staged demonstrations at Kabel Shopping Centre.

They issued a 14-day ultimatum to the government to prosecute the security officers involved.

They also called on Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’I to crack the whip on rogue police officers.

They accused the police officers of harassing and extorting money from innocent residents, instead of firmly dealing with criminals in the area.

This only comes days after a Varsity student was gunned down in Kibera by police officers who claim he was a gangster.

The officer who killed Carilton Maina followed him to an alley after shooting him on his left ankle, cornered him between two stalls and shot him on his stomach, chest and face even after the student had surrendered and was pleading for his life.

The victim, a student of Leeds University, was shot dead by the police as he returned home from a movie shop.

Was he a thug or a student at Leeds University? This is the question that remains unanswered following the shooting of Carilton David Maina, 23, in Line Saba, Kibera.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority has since launched investigations into the killing of Maina.

“Ipoa has learnt of the unfortunate incident in which members of the National Police Service killed Carilton David Maina,” the authority’s communication head Dennis Oketch said in a statement.

He added that Ipoa would be independent, impartial and fair during the investigations.

Tell Us What You Think