Police hunt for owner of building that collapsed in Malindi

Detectives are hunting for the owner of a building that collapsed in Malindi on Friday killing one person.

Police are holding the engineer who was supervising the construction of the ill-fated building.

Emergency response teams working at the site of the collapsed building have ended the search and rescue operation after they finished excavation works.

The night-long exercise was conducted by the national and county disaster management teams.

Sources say the owner of the building is alleged to have fired the contractor in August last year for refusing to give in to pressure to put up additional floors.

The building is said to have been scheduled for demolition after it was reportedly discovered that construction was done illegally.

Teams from the Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, Kenya Red Cross and county fire brigade combed through the debris in a bid to save those trapped under.

The eight-storey building collapsed on several nearby residential houses and a petrol station. 23 rescued from the building.