Police in Coast region have launched a man-hunt for suspects believed to be involved in an international money laundering syndicate.

This is after police recovered 6.67 million shillings in fake currency in Shanzu, Kilifi County.

According to Kilifi County Police Commander Fredrick Ochieng, Shanzu residents had reported to the police about the suspected illegal business prompting police to take action.

The owner of the premises Johnson Ondego Odhiambo however managed to escape leaving behind his car and driving licence.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The incident happened a few days after the police raided yet another house in Mtomondoni area, Mombasa County where they found 1,255 rolls of bhang estimated to be worth 350,000 shillings. Unfortunately, the suspect also managed to escape before the police could arrest him.