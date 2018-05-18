Police issue alert over emerging deadly cult

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has warned the public about the ‘Young Blud Saints’ cult that is recruiting university students.

In a statement Friday morning, DCI Director George Kinoti said the cult’s operations were within Nairobi.

The police boss said the group’s followers are to sacrifice the people they love the most to prove their loyalty.

Members believe there are three gods – the true, false and random gods.

“The cult believes that there are three gods namely: true god,false god and random god.They also believe that the random god is the one who fails them because he is not firm with his decisions and that his answers are not straight. Members are expected to sacrifice what they love most to prove loyalty to the organization. Therefore, the Director of Criminal Investigations takes this time to caution members of the public and urge parents to keep a keen eye on their children to deter them from being recruited to such evil organizations” said the police boss.

The Director also advised parents to seek psychological guidance from professional counsellors and religious institutions when they notice unusual changes in their children’s behaviour.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is closely monitoring the activities of the cult. Parents and the general members of the public are encouraged to seek psychological guidance from professional counselors and religious institutions when they notice unusual change of behavior in their children” said Kinoti.

Members of the public have been asked to alert police via Twitter, @DCI_kenya, and Facebook.