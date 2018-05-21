Police arrest al shabaab facilitator in Nairobi

Police have arrested a man believed to be an al shabaab terror group facilitator in the city.

Francis Macharia Karishu was nabbed in his Kayole hideout after locals reported to the police about a person similar to the one on the police wanted list and had a one million shillings bounty.

Days after the Anti-Terror Police Unit circulated photographs of Francis Karishu said to be involved in assisting terror suspects acquire Kenyan identification documents, police have finally nabbed him in Nairobi’s Kayole estate.

Officers drawn from Kayole police station pounced on the suspect following a tip off from members of the public.

He was later transferred to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation headquarters for processing due to the magnitude of his case.

Karishu was handed over to ATPU for further questioning. Karishu is said to own several properties within Kayole area and is believed to have processed the four fake identity cards of terror suspected who were neutralized by police in Merti area of Isiolo two months ago.

He was on police most wanted list and had a one million shillings bounty on his head.

Foreigners

Separately, the government has commenced a 60 day work permit verification and identification exercise targeting foreigners working in the country.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi says the exercise also targets all unregistered foreign workers, warning that those who will fail to acquire legal status will be deported after being jailed.

Currently Kenya hosts 34 000 registered foreign workers even though the government estimates that there could be thousands working in the country illegally.

The applicants will be required to submit their original work permit, valid alien card, valid official endorsement on passport, official payment receipt and Kenya Revenue Authority PIN number.