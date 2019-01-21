Police on the trail of Garissa terror attackers

Police in Garissa are on the trail of gunmen who had launched an attack on a Chinese Construction site in Shimbirey area along the Garissa-Modogashe highway.

The motive of the attackers remains unclear with those conducting the operation saying they are following crucial leads that will lead to the arrest of the attackers.

Two construction companies came under attack on Sunday night from what police suspect to be a terror attack by Al-shabaab terrorists but were repulsed by Kenyan security forces.

Confirming the attack, Garissa County Police Commander, Richard Kerina said swift response helped save many lives.

Four people were injured during the incident as 8 armed gunmen attempted to overrun the Chinese Construction site in Shimbirey about 50km from Garissa town.

An operation by a contingent of security forces is currently underway with police saying they have crucial leads that will help nab perpetrators of the attack.

Garissa County has witnessed its fair share of attacks and was worst hit on April 2nd 2015, when Al-shabaab militants stormed the Garissa University College killing 148 people and injuring 78 others with majority of those killed being students.