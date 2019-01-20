Police have released photos of nine suspects believed to be linked to the Dusit D2 complex terror attack that left 21 people dead.

The nine are said to be armed and dangerous and are believed to be radicalized Kenyans.

Violet Kemunto alias Khadija, Dido Mohamed Fugicha alias Dingdong, Hussein Adan Hussein alias Etto, Gadaffi alias Munene, Abdi Ali Kachora, Ramathan Wario Bonaya alias Rasho, Boru Abdi Bidu, Omari and one unnamed middle aged man.

Kemunto who is on the run is believed to have been married to the mastermind of the terror attack that left 21 people dead.

Police believe Dido Mohamed Fugicha, Hussein Adan Hussein and Gadaffi alias Munene may be trying to sneak back into the country to launch more attacks.

Police have warned Kenyans to be on the lookout and report anybody resembling those in the photo for processing.

In a statement police said security operations have led to the arrest of three suspect Ibrahim Ali Buyo aged nineteen(19) years and Aden Hassan in Alinjugur within Fafi Sub county and Mohamed Abdirahman Abdalla aged forty one (41) in Hagardera market.

Three firearms were recovered from the suspects; a pistols make Makarov ATM 3846 with one magazine loaded with 8 rounds of 9mm, a new model Browning pistol serial number 609101 with one magazine loaded with 15 rounds of 9mm ammo and a pistol make CF 98- 9 serial number 15 – CN 029336 loaded with thirteen rounds of 9mm ammo.

