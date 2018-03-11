Police recover stolen goods worth Ksh600,000 in Matuu

Police in Machakos County have arrested a number of people believed to have stolen goods worth over 600-thousand in Matuu area.

The suspects are said to have stormed into a wealthy Matuu businessman’s house while he was away.

The police led by Matuu OCPD Edward Kipsang launched a manhunt and conducted an operation recovering the stolen household goods and electronics.

Elsewhere, a new ultra-modern mosque and Madarassa has been unveiled in Majengo, Mombasa county to help fight radicalization among the youth.

The East Africa Council chairman Sheikh Abdulkadir Al-Ahdal said the basic tenet on Islam is that of peace and unity and the mosque will help propagate the same.

Meanwhile, a family of a middle aged man is seeking justice after their son was allegedly shot by a police officer.

The man who is in a critical condition is said to have been shot on the head after trying to snatch the gun from the officer during a scuffle at Huruma in Nairobi.

Following the shooting, locals staged a demonstration demanding justice for the young man.

 

