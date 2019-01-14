Police refute claims of secretly arming police reservists

The National Police Service (NPS) has refuted claims appearing in a section of the local dailies that it was secretly arming police reservists.

In a post on its Twitter handle, the police service says all those recruited as reservists are known to the residents where they serve.

The police service has called on the public to disregard the claims.

“Our attention has been drawn to an article published in today’s edition of The Star alleging that there was secret arming of Police Reservists. The article is sadly a mixture of few facts, and lots of half-truths and outright falsehoods” said National Police Service.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



It has also dismissed allegations that the recruitment of more officers to beef up security in cattle rustling prone areas is linked to politics.

Additionally, the police say there is a plan to raise the numbers of officers in the cattle rustling prone areas, which will lead to a reduction in the need for reservists.

According to police 11,000, Police Reservists have been recruited in operation areas in the North Rift and North Eastern regions so far, leading to a considerable decline in cases of banditry and cattle rustling in those areas.

“For the record, the NPS does not, and is not engaged in any secret arming of Reservists as borne in our records as well the fact that those recruited are known to the residents where they serve. We, therefore, take great exception to the insinuation that recruitment of Reservists is in any way linked to politics. Additionally, as part of the ongoing reforms within the Police, we plan to raise the numbers of officers in the cattle rustling prone areas” the statement said.