Police in search of suspected Al-shabaab terrorists

Police are calling on Kenyans especially in northern counties of Mandera, Wajir and Garissa to be vigilant and aid with information of four suspected Al-shabaab militia believed to have crossed to the country from Somalia.

The four led by Ibrahim Mohammed alias Shariif Li Kului are said to be planning terror attacks in the country as Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan.

The four terrorists led by Ibrahim Mohammed alias Shariif Li Kului include Mumina Eroba, Abdiwahab Osman Ahmed and Ahmed Dabar are said to be orchestrating attacks in the country.

The four are believed to have sneaked into the country using porous Kenyan Somalia borders in Mandera, Wajir and Garissa which police say is now becoming transit points of the terror group.

Kulul is said to have sent one Ahmed Dabar to look for targets including government employees to be used in attack to be staged in Mandera and Wajir counties.

Police are cautioning area locals to be extra vigilant saying Ahmed Dabar who is a native of Wajir County was a student at Madarasatul Muad and was involved in the February 2018 attack on teachers at Qarsa primary in Wajir County.

Abdiwahab Osman Ahmed who also hails from the Wajir County is currently hiding in Gedo having left for Somalia in 2016.

The police are in the meantime assuring Kenyans of their safety maintaining that security has been enhanced at all levels.