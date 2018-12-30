Police step up surveillance ahead of New Year celebrations

Police will enhance security in places of worship as well as other venues flocked by the public to usher in the New Year.

In a statement on Sunday, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet lauded Kenyans for their continued support to the National Police Service personnel in this year’s festivities that he says has recorded fewer incidences of general crime as well as road accidents.

He called on the event organizers to co-operate with the police in providing safety and security to their patrons.

Boinnet however, urged Kenyans to be cautious during the celebrations to usher in the New Year 2019, and avoid drunk driving that could be endangering their lives.

“The NPS will therefore enhance our coverage at all houses of worship as well as other venues expected to host the public in welcoming the New Year 2019. We call on organisers of such functions to cooperate with the Police in providing safety and security to their patrons” he said.

He added “however, as we prepare for the celebrations to usher in the New Year 2019, we call on our fellow compatriots as well as our visitors to exercise moderation as they enjoy themselves. We reiterate our demand that no one should drink and drive as they risk endangering their own lives as well as those of other innocent road users”

The IG revealed that police officers will be deployed to man all public roads to enforce traffic laws and other regulations.

He further urged the Boda boda operators to equally stick to the law and wear protective gear at all times.

“We shall also deploy our officers to man our public roads to enforce traffic laws and other regulations. We also wish to advice Motorists to be courteous to other road users and always ensure that their vehicles are in a roadworthy condition” the police boss added.