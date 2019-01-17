Officers from the bomb disposal unit combing through the expansive DusitD2 Complex on 14 Riverside Drive have found an explosive device left behind by the slain attackers.



The explosive has been taken for detonation in a safe area.

Consequently, members of the public have urged not to panic should they hear a blast since it will be a safe blast.

“We wish to inform the general public that bomb experts from the @DCI_Kenya are still combing the scene of the Dusit incident for any remaining explosives or booby traps that could have been left by the slain attackers,” said the National Police Service said on its Twitter handle.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Detectives are appealing to anyone with information that may help in the investigations to report in confidence to DCI Kenya headquarters along Kiambu road or at any Police Station near them.

In a tweet on the official DCI handle, the team is also urging people with important information to also call the National Police Service emergency hotlines – 999, 112 and 911.

According to DCI, they are pursuing more suspects who conspired with the five terrorists who neutralized yesterday in a battle with a security team at Dusit D2 Complex in Nairobi.

Police said they have increased security at the main border points to deter collaborators from fleeing the country.

The terror attack has left 21 people dead.

According to Inspector General of Police, Joseph Boinnet, six more bodies were retrieved from the scene of crime Wednesday evening, while one police officer succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment adding to the 14 who had earlier been reported dead.

A final tally by the office of Inspector General of Police reveals that five terror suspects were eliminated.

Two suspects believed to have facilitated the attack have been arrested.

Boinnet has thanked Kenyans and the global community for their patience and corporation during the course of investigations even as he urged them to refrain from actions that may appear speculative.

The attack continues to attract round condemnation.