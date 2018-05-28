Policy makers likely to retain lending rate at 9.5pc

Policy makers at the Central Bank of Kenya are likely to retain the Key Lending Rate at 9.5 percent when they meet Monday afternoon as they monitor the effects of the previous rate cut from 10 percent.

With the rate of inflation having eased to 3.7% from 4.5% since the last meeting and the government being under no pressure to borrow locally, analysts at Cytonn Investments project that the Monetary Policy Committee will likely adopt a wait and see approach by holding the Central Bank Rate at 9.5 percent rate.

At its last meeting on March 19, Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, which meets once in two months, cut the benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points, leading to a marginal reduction in the cost of loans.

This brought the rate to 9.5 per cent from 10 per cent, meaning banks are now required to charge borrowers a maximum of 13.5 per cent interest on loans and pay 6.25 percent interest on deposits.

The MPC said at the time that its decision was informed by the need to support economic activity in the changing business environment.

And with the MPC set to meet this afternoon, analysts at Cytonn Investments project that the committee is likely to retain the Key Lending Rate at 9.5 percent as it monitors the effects of the previous rate cut from 10 percent.

The analysts further opine that with inflation having eased to 3.7 % from 4.5 % since the last meeting and an average of 8.0 % this year, the government being under no pressure to borrow from the local markets since they are ahead of their domestic borrowing target, and the currency having appreciated by 0.8% since the last meeting on March the macroeconomic environment looks conducive for another rate cut.

However, the low private sector credit growth remains as key concern, which declined slightly to 2.1% in February this year 2018 from 2.4 % in December last year which is well below the government set annual target range of 12 to 15 percent.

Elsewhere according to Central Bank’s weekly report, investors’ appetite in government papers continues to soar following an oversubscription in Treasury bills auctioned last week.

The auction attracted bids totaling 44.2 billion shillings against an advertised amount of 24 billion shillings, resulting in a subscription of 184.2 percent.

The Treasury bond however received lower bids than the offer amount during the week with the floated 15 year fixed rate Treasury bond receiving bids amounting to 20.2 billion shillings against an advertised amount of 40 billion shillings.