Politicians, members of public told to keep off Riverside area

Members of the public including politicians have been advised to avoid keep off 14 Riverside Drive which has been cordoned off following a suspected terror attack on Dusit-2 complex Tuesday afternoon.

Police have said the area is an active crime scene until it is declared safe.

“We wish to caution all members of the public including politicians that Dusit Hotel and the area around 14 Riverside Drive is a Crime Scene that is under an active security operation. Until it is declared safe, everyone not actively involved in the operation should avoid the area” the National Police Service warned on its Twitter handle.

A multi-agency security team under the GSU commandant Kirunji Kanja is combing the scene to flush out the suspected terror suspects.

174 people rescued so far from 14 Riverside Drive according to Interior Ministry.

Gunfire can still be heard from the scene.

