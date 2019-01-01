Kenyan Premier League side, Posta Rangers has confirmed the appointment of John Kamau as new head coach.

This is after Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omolo’s contract with the club expired on 31st December last year.

Kamau relinquishes his technical director’s role at the club and returns to the dugout for a second spell having served as Posta’s coach in 2015.

Omolo’s assistant George Maina has also left the club and his place has been taken by former Posta captain Pascal Ochieng.

Another ex Rangers player, Edward Kauka has returned to the club as a trainer.

In the meantime, the Kenyan Premier League resumes on Wednesday with nine matches on card across different stadia within the country.

Four clubs that have not lost a match this season will all be in action.

Mathare United, Western Stima, Kariobangi Sharks and Bandari are unbeaten in all their four matches they have played so far this season.

Mathare which registered wins against Chemelil Sugar, Nzoia Sugar and Posta Rangers and settled for a barren draw with Ulinzi Stars will host new comers KCB at Kasarani stadium.

Western Stima which settled for a one all draw with Bandari in their last league match will play against Sofapaka.

Kariobangi Sharks which is also taking part in the CAF Confederation cup will be playing away to Nakumatt Fc at Machakos County stadium while Bandari will be playing away to Zoo Kericho.

Tusker will entertain Vihiga United at Ruaraka stadium while Sony Sugar will battle it out with Kakamega Homeboyz.

Finally, Gor Mahia will host Chemelil Sugar at Machakos County stadium as Posta Rangers plays against AFC Leopards at Afraha stadium.