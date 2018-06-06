Pre-trial conference for NYS suspects adjourned till July

The pre-trial conference for the forty two suspects charged with the loss of Ksh 468 million at the National Youth Service has been adjourned until 20th of next month.

Anti-corruption Court Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti suspended the proceedings after the defence lawyers claimed not to have been served with relevant documents used by the prosecution in the case.

The hearing hit a snag after lawyers representing the accused informed the court that they are yet to be furnished with all the relevant documents used by the prosecution against their clients.

The lawyers argued that proceeding to fix hearing dates for the case without serving them with the documents will only serve as prejudice to their clients’ right to a fair trial.

The development comes as two suspects in the scandal moved to the high court to challenge the anti-corruption court’s decision to deny them bail.

James Thuita a director at Firstling Suppliers and Yvonne Mwanza want the decision by Chief Magistrate Ogoti overturned on grounds that he failed to uphold the presumption of innocence until proof of guilt.

In a certificate of urgency the two argue that they require medical treatment for high blood pressure and a heart condition respectively.

The Anti-corruption court on Tuesday denied all the accused persons involved in the Ksh 468 million shillings scam bail and directed they be remanded until their trial is concluded since their offences are grave and affect the nation’s economy.

