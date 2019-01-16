The Kenya Nutritionists and Dieticians Institute is warning medical practitioners operating private medical facilities against prescribing diet therapies to patients without the input of certified nutritionists.

The Institute is warning that by prescribing such drugs the medical facilities were violating the Nutritionists Act 2016 and will face the full force of the law.

Kenya Nutritionists and Dieticians Institute Chief Executive Officer Dr. David Okeyo and the council’s Inspector Dr. Gordon Nkuka said patients given unsupervised diet therapy may complicate their recovery processes.

Speaking after visiting Mulatya Memorial Hospital in Makindu, Makueni County they directed health facilities to ensure that they employed qualified public health nutritionists to work alongside doctors and nurses to manage patients.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The duo was in an inspection tour of Mulatya Memorial Hospital which has been putting diabetic patients on a Ketodiet Therapy without the supervision by qualified nutritionists.

The hospital’s proprietor Dr. Jona Mulatya assured the team that he will cease administering the special diet to diabetes patients until the facility complies with the requirement.