President Kenyatta arrives in Addis for crucial talks on South Sudan peace

President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived in Addis Ababa Ethiopia Thursday afternoon for the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) peace talks on South Sudan.

The Plane carrying the President and his entourage touched down at Bole International Airport shortly before 4:00 pm.

On arrival, the President was received by his host, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir and his former vice president Riek Machar are expected to meet for the first time face to face after two years of hostilities.

The two leaders arrived in Addis Ababa on Wednesday in preparation for the crucial meeting aimed at ending the conflict.

President Kenyatta has been at the forefront in efforts to restore peace in South Sudan since the breakout of civil war in 2013.

The President has always maintained that Kenya and the Horn of Africa region would remain focused in the peace process until the people of the northern neighbour achieve peace and stability.

In her inaugural press briefing yesterday, State House Deputy Spokesperson Kanze Dena, said the President’s visit to Ethiopia to attend the IGAD summit affirms Kenya’s continued support to the on-going peace process in South Sudan.

“Regional security remains an important factor to our national peace and development,” said Ms Dena, ahead of the President’s visit to Addis Ababa.

She added: “In the continued search for peace and stability for our northern neighbour, Kenya will continue to support the IGAD-led process on South Sudan.”

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who is the current IGAD chairperson, will be leading the revitalised peace process.

Other IGAD Member State leaders expected at the summit include Presidents Ismaïl Omar Guelleh (Djibouti), Yoweri Kaguta Museveni (Uganda) and Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed (Somalia).

President Kenyatta is accompanied by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Monica Juma, among other senior government officials.