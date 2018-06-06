President Kenyatta arrives in Canada for G7 summit

Written By: PSCU/Beth Nyaga
President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived in Toronto, Canada, this evening and was due to connect to Quebec where he will attend the G7 Summit.

President Kenyatta left the country last evening to attend this year’s G7 Summit following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s invitation when the two leaders met in April at Lancaster House, London, on the margins of the Commonwealth Heads of Government (CHOGM) meeting in the United Kingdom capital.

This is the second G7 summit that President Kenyatta will be addressing.

Last year, President Kenyatta was among the African leaders invited to the G7 summit, which took place at Taormina on the Italian Island of Sicily.

This year’s G7 Summit in Quebec, which will take place on Friday and Saturday, will focus on economic growth, climate change and security.

President Kenyatta will address the summit on issues of the blue economy and the environmental management.

Kenya is among the first African countries to effect the ban on plastics.

The G7 nations include Canada, United States of America, United Kingdom, German, France, Italy and Japan.

