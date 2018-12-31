President Kenyatta assents to seven Bills including one to revamp NYS

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday at State House, Mombasa, assented to seven Bills including the National Youth Service Bill 2018.

The National Youth Service Act 2018 overhauls the National Youth Service Act, Cap. 208, by establishing the National Youth Service as a corporate entity, whose functions will now include the undertaking of enterprises and commercial activities.

The move is aimed at ensuring the National Youth Service is self-sustaining by enabling it to generate funds for its own use and operations.

The National Youth Service Act 2018, among other changes, establishes the Council of the National Youth Service which shall be headed by a chairperson appointed by the President, and which shall be responsible for policy formulation, oversight and the general administration of the Service.

Other Bills signed into law are the Building Surveyors Bill 2017, the Health Laws (Amendment) Bill 2018, the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill 2018, the Sacco Societies (Amendment) Bill 2018 and the Capital Markets (Amendment) Bill 2018.

President Kenyatta also signed a vellum copy of the County Allocation of Revenue (Amendment) Bill 2018 passed by both the Senate and the National Assembly.

The new Act amends the Revenue Act in order to replace the 3rd Schedule to include conditional allocations financed by development partners that had not been included in the Act as passed initially.

The Bills were presented to the President for his signature by the National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka.

Also present were Attorney General Paul Kihara, Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai and Clerk of the Senate Jeremiah Nyegenye.