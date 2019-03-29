President Kenyatta celebrates global teacher prize winner Tabichi

President Uhuru Kenyatta has expressed his gratitude to teacher Peter Mokaya Tabichi for winning this year’s Global Teacher Prize and said the win will uplift the teaching profession in the country.

Speaking when he met teacher Tabichi at State House Nairobi today, President Kenyatta said by winning the global award, the Kenyan teacher has demonstrated that commitment and integrity pays off.

“You have brought honour and pride to the people of Kenya and your win will raise the profile of the teaching profession,” said the President.

President Kenyatta said teacher Tabichi is a role model and an inspiration to society especially to fellow teachers and students.

Peter Tabichi who was declared the recipient of the 2019 Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize on Sunday in Dubai, is a mathematics and physics teacher at Keriko Mixed Day Secondary School in Pwani village, Nakuru County.

The award comes with a US$1 million prize, which is equivalent to Shs 100 million. The money will be paid in batches over a period of 10 years.

“This is just the beginning, you have become an inspiration and mentor to your colleagues so that they can also aspire to greatness,” said the President.

He commended teacher Tabichi’s commitment and devotion to the work of educating the youth saying Kenyans should aspire to emulate virtues and qualities demonstrated by teacher Tabichi.

“Peter embodies the spirit and qualities that every Kenyan should aspire to,” said the Head of State.

The President committed to donate Shs 20 million to Keriko Mixed Day Secondary School for the expansion of infrastructure and to encourage students to undertake science subjects.

During the award ceremony in Dubai, teacher Tabichi received glowing tributes from all over the world, with the founder of the prize, Sunny Varkey, expressing hope that Tabichi’s story, “will inspire those looking to enter the teaching profession and shine a powerful spotlight on the incredible work teachers do all over Kenya and throughout the world every day.”

At State House Nairobi, Tabichi was accompanied by CS Amina Mohammed, his family members led by his father Lawrence Tabichi and officials of the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize.