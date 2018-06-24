President Uhuru condemns Zimbabwe, Ethiopia attacks

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condemned the brazen and heinous attack on a ZANU-PF rally addressed by President Emerson Mnangagwa in which several people were injured including Zimbabwe’s First Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and Second Vice President Kembo Mohadi.

President Kenyatta offered his message of goodwill to the President and the people of Zimbabwe and termed the attack as an affront on democracy by misguided elements out to subvert the free will of the peace loving people of the Southern Africa nation.

“As a long standing friend of Zimbabwe, Kenya sends its message of goodwill to President Emerson Mnangagwa and the people of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and urges restraint during the campaign and electioneering period because political competition should not fracture Zimbabweans but should be a measure to deepen their democratic credentials,” the President notes.

The President further warned against the use premeditated violence as a tool for political canvasing.

“As I condemn the attack unreservedly, I also call against the use of violence as a tool for intimidating citizens from exercising their political choices,” notes President Kenyatta.

The President has also condemned as cowardly and outrageous an attack in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa which killed one person and left dozens injured.

President Kenyatta offered his deepest condolences and solidarity to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the people of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, saying Kenya stood with Ethiopia during this time.

“We stand with you, Prime Minister, and the people of Ethiopia against these cowardly people,” the President said.

“We will never bow to those who carry out these heinous acts,” President Kenyatta added.

The President further noted that the character of our two nations is bound by a timeless bond of friendship that the perverse ideologues of extremist networks can never break.

President Kenyatta urged Prime Minister Abiy to continue the task of uniting the Ethiopian people, ensuring the stability of the country and sustained growth of its economy.