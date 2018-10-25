His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta has send his heartfelt congratulations to Her Excellency Honorable Sahle-Work Zewde on her historic election Thursday as President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

“I am elated for Hon. Sahle-Work Zewde on her election earlier today to the position of President of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia. It is a historic moment for the people of Ethiopia, Africa and indeed the whole world,” the President noted.

Hon. Zewde, a career diplomat and international civil servant makes history as the first female President of Ethiopia and joins the expanding league of distinguished African women to occupy the apex office on the continent with former Presidents Ellen Sirleaf Johnson of Liberia and Joyce Banda of Malawi before her.

“The election of the Hon. Zewde is a resounding demonstration of the changing fortunes for the indefatigable and distinguished women of Africa. Congratulations to the Hon. Zewde, my brother Prime Minister Ahmed Abbiy and the great people of Ethiopia,” the President added.

Before today’s historic election, the Hon. Sahle-Work Zewde served as the United Nations Under-Secretary General and Special Representative of the Secretary General to the African Union.

Previously, the Hon. Zewde was the Director General of the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON), a role that saw her hold meetings with His Excellency President Kenyatta on numerous occasions.

“When the Hon. Zewde served in Nairobi as the Director General of UNON, we held several fruitful consultative meetings and developed a great working relationship. It is this relationship that I look forward to strengthening as we work together for the mutual benefit of our two countries,” the President concluded.