The government is now moving to seal corruption loopholes in the procurement sectors with President Uhuru Kenyatta giving an executive order requiring Public institutions to publish full details of tenders and awards beginning next month.

From 1st January 2019 all public procurement with be undertaken through IFMIS in a move aimed at taming the runway corruption in the public sector.

The directive comes hot on the heels of a directive that all heads of procurement and accounts step aside for vetting.

Public institutions will be required to publish full details of tenders and awards from the beginning of the next financial year which is next month.

The publication according to the President will allow members of the public to access information on – items or services purchased, contract prices, and the particulars of the suppliers including owners, directors and beneficial ownership.

“The Executive Order is premised on the Constitutional principles of Chapter 12 on public financial management, and in particular Art. 201 and 227 that emphasize integrity, prudent use of financial resources, and fair, equitable, competitive and cost effective procurement” read the statement by State House spokesperson Manoah Esipisu.

But with the scandals rocking NYS putting into question the integrity of IFMIS, President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed Treasury CS Henry Rotich to guarantee the integrity of the system, and secure the seamless integration of all public procuring entities.

“The Cabinet Secretary National Treasury has been directed to guarantee the integrity of the system, and secure the seamless integration of all public procuring entities” said Esipisu.

The President has warned that all Accounting Officers shall take personal responsibility for all procurements in their agencies, and will be held personally accountable for resources under their jurisdictions.