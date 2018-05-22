President Kenyatta lauds outgoing Russian Ambassador

President Uhuru Kenyatta has commended outgoing Russian Ambassador Alexander Makarenko, describing him as a great supporter of Kenya and the African cause.

President Kenyatta expressed satisfaction that bilateral relations and cooperation between Kenya and Russia witnessed a major boost during Ambassador Makarenko’s tour of duty.

“I am saying goodbye to a friend. You stood by Kenyans and my administration. We have rode together in hard times and for that I am so grateful,” President Kenyatta said.

The President was speaking today at State House, Nairobi, when he bid farewell to Ambassador Makarenko, one of Russia’s longest serving envoys to Kenya.

Ambassador Makarenko, who was posted to Kenya in 2011, leaves the country after seven years of successful tour of duty that saw bilateral relations, trade and cultural exchanges between the two countries taken to higher levels.

The outgoing Ambassador thanked President Kenyatta and the people of Kenya for making his stay fruitful.

“I now take Kenya to be my second home. As I return to Russia, I will serve as an honorary ambassador for Kenya there,” Ambassador Makareno said.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma was present during the brief farewell ceremony at State House, Nairobi.