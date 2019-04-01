President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to officially launch the National Integrated Identification Management System (NIIMS) on Tuesday.

The head of state will kick off the exercise to run for 45 days in Masii area of Machakos county with similar events taking place across the country.

The new system is aimed at creating a single national database for security purposes end to enhance the government’s service delivery.

Machakos County is set to play host to the official launch of the Huduma number popularly known as NIIMS.

The exercise is scheduled to take place in Masii with similar events slated for Kakamega to be headed by Deputy President William Ruto, Mombasa to be presided over by opposition leader Raila Odinga, Murang’a to be overseen by Kalonzo Musyoka and Kajiado where Musalia Mudavadi will officiate.

The new system is aimed at amalgamating all government-issued documents which include IDs, driving licenses, passports, KRA PIN, birth and death certificates to a central source.

Kenyans will be issued with a unique biometric identity number called ‘Huduma Number’.

The number will be handy in resource allocation, national planning, social services, and infrastructure project planning.

The registration exercise that will last for 45 days is being conducted by the Interior Ministry with the key objective of modernizing the national registry system at a cost of six billion shillings.