Uhuru launches KSh2.7b roads reconstruction in Nairobi

President Uhuru Kenyatta Wednesday launched the reconstruction of roads in 11 constituencies in Nairobi’s Eastlands.

The program is part of the Nairobi Regeneration Program and its first phase will see the repair of more than 80 kilometres of roads in the city’s populous Eastlands estates.

The roads covered by the project include Komarock Road, Harambee Estate Sacco roads, Construction of Eastern Bypass — Kayole Spin Road, Donholm Phase V and VIII roads, Eldoret Road and Nyasa Road.

The President, who was accompanied by Deputy President William Ruto, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia among other leaders officially kicked off the projects at a function at Rabai Road in Jericho Estate.

He said he chose to launch the Nairobi Regeneration in Eastlands as a demonstration of the Jubilee Government’s concern for the interest of the common man and woman.

“We have decided to start this program here before it even goes to other parts of Nairobi occupied by the affluent,” said the President.

The National Government is contributing Sh1.8 billion of the total cost of the road’s project with the Nairobi County government contributing Sh900 million.

President Kenyatta directed the contractors awarded the tenders for the projects to ensure they are completed by December failure to which they will suffer penalties including taking away of the whole tender from them.

He also warned contractors against the tendency to ‘cut corners’; urging citizens to monitor the progress of the project and report to authorities if they see that work is not being done.

“The Deputy President comes around this areas a lot and if you see anything wrong with the progress of the project you can inform him,” said the President.

He also warned government officials against corruption, saying that the government and people of Kenya are tired of the ills of the vice.

“We are tired of the few people who steal resources meant for all Kenyans. When we get you stealing you will have to carry your own cross and you will not be allowed to use your tribe to defend yourself,” said the President when he addressed residents after launching the project.

The Deputy President said the Jubilee government had last year promised to improve the condition of roads in Nairobi’s Eastlands and was fulfilling its pledge.

